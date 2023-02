PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Bay County residents noticed smoke billowing in Eastern Bay County Saturday afternoon.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tyndall Air Force Base is undergoing a prescribed controlled burn. Bay County Emergency Services said it is a 2,500-acre controlled burn.

Bay County Emergency Services said they are not involved in the controlled burn.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said the controlled burn will end Saturday.