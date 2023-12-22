PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every child knows Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer will be guiding Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, but Rudolph won’t be alone.

Tyndall Air Force base personnel will be using the NORAD tracking system to make sure Santa makes all of his deliveries and has a safe flight.

“We keep America safe. We’re the only ones to do that. We also keep Santa safe as well, cause that’s one of our biggest missions,” said Tyndall Airspace Management Technician TSgt. Tyler Turnmire. “Santa has such a big impact, not only on the world, but also here.”

When it’s not tracking Santa, the NORAD detects air attacks and protects the country from our adversaries year-round.

“NORAD is a binational agreement between the United States and Canada,” said Tyndall Combat Operations Chief Colonel Luke Swanson. “Our mission is to protect the homeland as we call it, North America, which includes all of the continental U.S., Alaska as well as Canada.”

NORAD uses a myriad of integrated systems, sensors, and satellites to track aircraft such as rocket ships, jets, and civilian airliners, and they have a special way of locating Santa.

“The reason why we’re able to find Santa is because of the heat that comes off of Rudolph’s red nose through our satellites,” said Tyndall Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Training MSgt. Kenneth Myhre.

Tyndall officials visited local schools throughout the week to spread the word about Santa’s big night.

“We were also able to share a lot of great information about Santa and his sleigh, including the fact that his sleigh does weigh 75,000 gumdrops and carrying £60,000 of presents to boys and girls all over the world who are on the nice list,” said Myhre.

Little kids aren’t the only ones who will be up late tracking Santa Claus.

“I’ll be enjoying watching Santa from our home at noradsanta.org. That’s where you can go if you want to watch that,” said Col. Swanson. “I’ll be there with the rest of you guys watching at home.”

To track Santa online, click here, or download the NORAD Tracks Santa Claus app on a smart device and learn more about NORAD.