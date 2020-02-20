Tyndall Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new 23rd street branch building

Local News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local financial institution took a big step on their recovery from Hurricane Michael.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at their 23rd street location. The original branch building which stood for over 40 years had been scrapped, now there are plans for building a new facility.

“Our staff has been amazing. They have been working out of warehouses, they have been working out of trailers all over Bay County for the last year and a half almost. It’s every exciting to get this going for them and for the members,” said Jim Warren, Tyndall Federal Credit Union CEO.

Despite the storm’s extensive damage, those involved with the groundbreaking said that the rebuild will be even stronger.

“So much tragedy, so much damage, so much harm done to everybody in Bay County, but so many beautiful things are going to come out of it. Stronger, better, more concerned, more energized to serve the people of Bay County than ever before,” explained Warren.

The new 13,000 square foot state-of-the art mortgage center is planned to be finished in early 2021.

