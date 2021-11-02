Tyndall Air Force Base Lieutenant writes a book about mothers deployment

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tyndall Air Force Lieutenant decided to write a children’s book to teach her children about the impact of her deployment.

Lt. Elizabeth Gordon was deployed in 2018. At the time she had a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Before her deployment, she searched for books describing how her six-month deployment would affect the family’s life. However, she struggled to find a children’s book focused on a mother’s deployment. Instead, all revolved around a father’s deployment.

“I started looking on the internet for resources and most of them were Dad-related,” Gordon said. “Typical Dad’s leaving, Dad’s gone, stuff like that. And so at the time I really wanted to find something that said Mom was gone, and I found a few but there’s definitely a big majority between male versus female books.”

Now, her book, called “My Mom’s Boots” has sold around 800 copies. Throughout her children’s book, Gordon mentions different jobs throughout the military that mothers fill.

“I was at a course once and I was working closely with a tech sergeant who kept talking about her new baby and her one-year-old that she had at home,” Gordon said. “And I had a couple copies with me and so I gave her a copy. And she’s like, “this is so amazing,” she’s like I already have it though and we read it all the time.”

Gordon said that she has shipped copies of her book across the country, and overseas. Her daughter brings the book to her classroom, whenever Gordon changes the station.