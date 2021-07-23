Tyndall Air Force Base implements HPCON Bravo Plus

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on base and in the local community, Tyndall Air Force Base is increasing its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) from Bravo to Bravo Plus as of Friday, according to a news release.

Health protection measures still remain like wearing masks, if unvaccinated, and social distancing.

For the latest information and descriptions off HPCONS, visit www.tyndall.af.mil/coronavirus

Any questions can be directed to the 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (850)-283-3333.