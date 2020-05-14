Tyndall Air Force base honoring essential workers with flyover

Tyndall Air Force Base will be honoring our essential workers with a tribute flyover on Friday, May 15.

The flyover will start at 9:05 a.m. in Panama City Beach and follow the beaches over the PCB Police Department.

It will then continue on through Panama City, Mexico Beach and Gulf County.

Two T38 Talons, one F22 Raptor and one F35 Lightning will be participating.

Base officials ask that residents observing the flyover still follow social distancing practices and refrain from unnecessary travel to see it.

For more information on the flyover head to the Tyndall Air Force Base Facebook page.

