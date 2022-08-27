PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Military families were able to enjoy a fun and informative day at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The base puts an emphasis on doing their part to give the families what they need.

The Exceptional Family Member Program and the Readiness Program held a special needs resource event with a specific goal in mind for the event

“We are here for our families and every single thing we do is to try to make their lives a little bit easier, a little better while they are here stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base” EFMP coordinator Shannon Scott said.

Event organizers said the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform can be hard on families. Which is why they come up with ways to bring the military community together and make sure they’re taken care of.

“Bringing those deployed families, spouses, significant others together so that they see they are not alone, they are not forgotten and also to give them that respite care, that time to be kinda just be able to kick off their shoes,” MSgt. Samantha Elliot said.

The EFMP Program and the Readiness Program joined forces to provide assistance for military families who may need extended support.

“When you add special needs or an exceptionality on top of that, it can make for a pretty daunting process,” Scott said.

Organizers said children with a guardian in the military tend to move around a lot which can impact the education they receive. Bay District Schools understands the importance of addressing the specific needs of kids in EFMP.

“Lots of times they have something that they need different,” Bay District Schools director of ESE Kathy Fonsalves said. “They need different from the gen ed kids so we need to make sure we put them in quality programs from the very beginning.”

Tyndall Air Force Base is dedicated to providing for the military families and ensuring they are comfortable when stationed at the base.

Both programs would like to host a quality of life event once a month.

Organizers said hosting events with local resources is important because of military families having to quickly adjust to a new location.