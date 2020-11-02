Tyndall Air Force Base firefighters add more rigor to their training

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Friday, firefighters at Tyndall AFB added some realism to their training with a live-fire exercise at the Shoal Point housing area.

The firefighters made use of the condemned housing area by practicing occupied structural firefighting tactics in a former base home that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

After setting the building aflame, firefighters stretched water supply lines from hydrants, deployed hand-held attack lines from fire engines, placed ladders on the building, and carried hose and equipment to access the building and rescue simulated victims.

The 325th Medical Group was also on hand to practice triage and treatment of various simulated injuries sustained in the fire.

Officials said the training fostered teamwork and cooperation among the firefighters and medics and better prepared them to perform their duties under extreme stress.