PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, July 14th the Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted “First Friday” at the FSU Holley Academic Center.

The big topic? Tyndall Air Force Base sharing updates on their rebuild.

The total cost of Tyndall’s rebuilding efforts reaches nearly $5 billion which is the largest rebuilding undertaking for a base in Department of Defense history.

Colonel George Watkins of Tyndall Air Force Base spoke in greater detail about future projects and the air show planned for May of next year.

He said new F-35 fighter jets are also expected to arrive at the base later next month.

“There’s a lot of expectation that the rebuild will fit all the needs of our mission and help us sustain Tyndall for the next 50 to 100 years,” said Colonel Watkins. “We’re a huge partner in making sure that it meets the needs and the requirements are up to par for our airmen. So I’m really excited about that. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s an exciting time to be at Tyndall.”

Along with the military and base upgrades Tyndall is working on the installation of a new marina, hotel, and childcare center in an effort to be more accommodating to military members and their families.