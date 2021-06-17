Tyndall AFB holds Rehearsal of Concepts drill to plan for possible obstacles associated with rebuild

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is doing its due diligence when it comes to its nearly $5 billion dollar rebuild.

Dozens of base personnel came together for a Rehearsal of Concepts also known as a “ROC” drill.

The base is using a technique that originated in the Army to run through massive rebuild starting at the beginning of construction through September 2023.

“We have taken that and said we have a lot of construction, a lot of activities thousands of different activities and here, in this case, we have a big map that we layout and we go through different time points so we progress into time and then we figure out and look through where are the conflicts or problems,” said Lieutenant Colonel, Andrew Hoisington.

The “ROC” drill brings everyone together so they can discuss potential issues associated with the rebuild like logisitics.

“This is anything from to make sure the gates flow smoothly for our contractors, for our base personnel, for the folks that are coming across Highway 98, and so these type of things we need to think through now, and what decisions do we need to make now, and what investments do we need to make now, so the program overall is successful in the future,” Hoisington said.

Not only are they looking for potential obstacles that could occur on the base during construction, they’re also keeping their eye on potential impacts the project could have on different communities.

“With this rehearsal of concepts, we’re looking at potential logicstics issues, potential construction issues, potential delays, potential impacts to the community that we can avoid at the front end of construction,” TAFB Community Planner and Liaison, Traycee Chapman said.

Chapman said her job is to ensure the community is not impacted by the mission and the mission is not impacted by the community.

“That’s one of my jobs and roles and responsibilities is to ensure the community is informed of all of the actions that are happening and to hear whatever concerns they might have as well,” Chapman said.

Hoisington said everyone on the team is motivated and adds there is a large sense of pride about what they are doing to Tyndall.