Tyndall AFB continues mapping for “Digital Twin” by using drones

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Air Force contractors continued to map parts of Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday as they work toward creating their one-of-a-kind “Digital Twin.”

The base is taking its “Digital Twin” mapping to the next level — by using drones.

“The drone, what that does is helps us get the distance between facilities, it helps us understand what the roofs of the facilities look like, it gives us the above the eye view of each of the facilities so that we have a realistic, life-like perspective of the entire installation,” said Tyndall’s Program Management Office Integration Division Chief, Lowell Usrey.

The base began mapping for the “Digital Twin” back in March by using cars and camera suits. Usrey said the “Digital Twin” will serve multiple purposes on the base.

“So for example, if we see another Cat 5 windspeed storm event come to the base, we’ll actually be able to simulate that before it comes to shore,” Usrey said.

Usrey added the “Digital Twin” will also help with safety on the base by helping Security Forces with their design and planning for security threats across the installation.

“If you had a gate-runner at the gate, come through and try to make it to the flight line, they can actually simulate that with the virtual digital twin and understand where they need to post their folks to make sure that threat is mitigated,” Usrey said.

Usrey said the “Digital Twin” along with other technologies are helping them reach the goal of the base of the future.

“We’re developing lots of technologies that will help reimagine Tyndall as the installation of the future and help pioneer different opportunities, different prototypes for the Air Force,” Usrey said.

The next phase of the mapping will include gathering detailed images of the base’s building tops so they can inventory and assess the condition of their roofs.