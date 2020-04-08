Tyndall AFB approved to complete remaining facility demolition

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB)– The 325th Fighter Wing, in collaboration with the Tyndall Program Management Office, announce the completion of the Tyndall AFB Programmatic Environmental Analysis on Wednesday.  This is one of two major National Environmental Policy Act actions required to allow reconstruction to begin at the installation.

“We had been limited in the number of buildings that we could demo… so this now gives us the full ability to move forward and complete all of the demolition that we need,” said Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, who is the Executive Director of Tyndall AFB’s Program Management Office.

She said they are focusing on getting the flight line side of the base ready and now two more hangers are able to be demolished along with a number of maintenance buildings.

“To kind of create that clean slate to start the construction, so it’s super exciting,” she said.

The second NEPA action on the docket in the rebuild process is the Environmental Impact Statement for the new mission F-35 Wing Beddown/MQ-9 Wing Beddown which remains on schedule for a January 2021 Record of Decision.

