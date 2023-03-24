WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A father and son have been sentenced for distributing cocaine.

Federal prosecutors said Kenneth Ingram, 62, and Kadeem Ingram, 32, both of DeFuniak Springs were moving cocaine out of South Florida as part of an ongoing distribution scheme.

They were convicted on August 17 after a three-day trial.

Kenneth Ingram was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Kadeem Ingram was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Ingrams’ sentences were the result of being convicted following a jury trial on August 17, for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Kadeem Ingram was also convicted of distribution of cocaine or cocaine base which occurred on two occasions in July 2019.

In 2019, the Ingrams took monthly trips to South Florida to procure large quantities of cocaine. The cocaine purchased, which was, in part, converted to cocaine base, was then distributed by Kadeem Ingram and a co-conspirator. A months-long investigation culminated in law enforcement seizing approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle the Ingrams possessed on July 13, 2019.

“Let these sentences be a warning to those who are participating in the attempted destruction of our communities by selling this poison,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Our agency continues our effort not only to make drug arrests but to ensure these dangerous dealers are prosecuted and stay behind bars.”

The prosecution, part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) OCDETF, is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking.