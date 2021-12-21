Two teenagers arrested for robbery in connection with Cain Griffin Park murder

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two more teenagers have been arrested following a murder that took place at Cain Griffin Park on Dec. 5.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl have been charged with robbery. Lynn Haven police believe that the two served as getaway drivers, in an attempt by four teenagers to rob an alleged drug dealer.

“We were able to sift through evidence and we made a determination that the two females that we did arrest were involved in the planning of the robbery,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said.

When the four tried to rob the 15-year-old alleged drug dealer, the teenage boy stabbed the two other boys, Ramie said. One teenager died and the other is still in critical condition.

“They helped plan, they helped organize, and they helped, you know, the escape route for the two people that were going to rob the dealer,” Ramie said.

But it wasn’t the first time the four tried to jump the drug dealer.

“There were two attempts in that day to set the dealer up,” Ramie said. “The first one was failed and it took place in Callaway involving the two girls. And then this one took place that night and obviously was failed as well. But it’s tragic this should never have happened in our community.”