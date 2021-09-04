PCPD searching for suspect after two shot at Outrigger Lounge in Panama City

PCPD are investigating a shooting at Outrigger Lounge, where two people were shot.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday night after being shot at the Outrigger Lounge in Panama City.

The Panama City Police Department is currently looking for a suspect caught on the lounge’s video cameras. Law enforcement said the shooting happened around 11:30 pm. Friday night, and an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred inside the lounge. Video obtained from the lounge is being used in the investigation.

“The owner of the establishment just had gotten here and has just, in the past few minutes been able to start showing us video from inside,” Panama City Police Department Interim Chief Mark Smith said. “So investigators are looking at that video currently to determine what happened inside.”

Smith said that anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Panama City Police Department.