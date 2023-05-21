PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (PORT ST. JOE STAR) Two Port St. Joe High School students, ages 16 and 18, were killed in a late night single-car accident on County Road 386 Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 11:06 p.m. EDT after their vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a culvert, becoming airborne.

The high school identified the victims as student-athletes TJ Jenkins and Andrew Sheppard Sunday Morning.

“The faculty and staff of Port St. Joe High School wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the families of student-athletes TJ Jenkins and Andrew Sheppard,” wrote the school in a Facebook post. “This is a tragic loss for the Port St. Joe community and our Tigershark family. “

The school will open its doors at noon EDT for those who wish to gather in the students’ remembrance. Coaches, school counselors and staff will be available for students and family members who may need our support.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.