CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73.

Troopers said the SUV veered to the left and crossed over the centerline. The SUV was driving north in the southbound land of State Road 73.

The driver of the pickup truck tried to avoid a head-on collision with the SUV but the front of the truck hit the front of the SUV.

The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old man from Clarksville, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old woman from Buena Vista, Georgia, died later on at a local hosptial.