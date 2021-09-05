Two people killed and three more transported in Jackson County accident

UPDATE: September 5, 2021 7:03 p.m.

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A 60-year-old Grand Ridge woman and 41-year-old Grand Ridge woman are dead after a three-car accident in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation from Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old Sneads man was driving a maroon Ford Taurus was heading south on El Bethel Church Road approaching the US 90 intersection.

The second car, a gold 4-door Cadillac was driven by the two women who died. They were reportedly heading west on US 90 approaching the El Bethel Church intersection.

A third car, a blue Jeep Wrangler, was driven by a 44-year-old Grand Ridge male with a 43-year-old woman from Grand Ridge as a passenger. They were traveling to the rear of the gold Cadillac.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and collided with the passenger side of the Cadillac. As both the Ford and Cadillac began rotating, the Jeep collided with the driver side of the Cadillac.

All three cars came to rest in the eastbound lanes of US 90 and Inwood Road. The Jeep became engulfed in flames as it came to a stop. Troopers said alcohol and drugs may be contributing factors.

The 55-year-old Sneads man was transported to Tallahassee Memorial by ground, both the driver and passenger of the Cadillac were pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the Jeep was transported to Tallahassee Memorial by helicopter and the passenger of the Jeep was transported to Tallahassee by ground.

The three who were transported are all recovering from serious injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Sneads Fire Rescue, Sneads Police Department and Florida Department of Transportation were all on the scene.

US 90 between State Road 69 and Ventage Lane were closed for nearly 5 hours.

Our previous version of the story is below:

