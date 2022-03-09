BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Wednesday morning that the plane was located in a densely wooded area near the airport. The two people found dead were in the plane.

The investigation into the missing plane began Tuesday night around 7 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the plane disappeared from radar during an approach to ECP Airport.

The search took place in a heavily-wooded area two miles north of the airport.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation will now be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.