Two people ejected from vehicle in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southbound lanes of Highway 77 near Scurlock Road were closed Sunday night after a three-car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:00 p.m.

Troopers said a 1983 Ford Ranger, a 2015 Chevrolet truck and a 2000 gold Honda were involved in the accident.

Officials said two people were ejected from the Ford Ranger and one of them is in critical condition.

At round 9:30 Sunday evening authorities said traffic would be blocked for an additional 30 to 45 minutes.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.