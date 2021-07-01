Two people charged for trafficking in meth, cocaine in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said $250,000 of drugs are off the streets after a narcotics investigation led them to arrest two people.

According to investigators, Guillermo Preto and Natalie Lopez trafficking the drugs, and when probable cause was established they were able to make the arrests.

Police said they confiscated 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine and more than four ounces of cocaine.

Both are facing charges for trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine. Lopez was also charged for unlawful use of a two-way device.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Panama City Police at (850)-872-3100.

