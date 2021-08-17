Two new judgeships now open in The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the Florida Bar can now apply for two new circuit judge appointments.

The two new Circuit Judge positions were created by the state and will cover the 14th Judicial Circuit. The judges handle felony cases and other matters in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.

All those interested in applying for these positions should complete the appropriate application that may be downloaded from the Florida Bar’s website or the Governor’s website. Then, the applicant should provide the original, along with 8 copies, including 8 CD-R’s, containing a complete copy of the application, to the Law Office of Waylon Graham, located at 537 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

The absolute deadline for turning in these applications is 4:00 P.M. C.D.T. on Friday, August 27, 2021. Any applications received after this date and time, regardless of the excuse, will be rejected and will not be reviewed by the Commission.

The interviews of eligible applicants will take place on a date and time to be announced in the near future. For further information, or if you should have any questions, please contact the office of the Chairman, Waylon Graham, at 850-763-6335.

The other members of the Commission are Todd Brister, Brandon Burg, Jeffrey Carter, Mark Graham, William Lewis, John Maceluch, and Rob Sale