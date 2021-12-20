Two more teens arrested in fatal Lynn Haven stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two more teenagers are now facing charges in-connection with a fatal stabbing two weeks ago at Cain-Griffin Park.

Lynn Haven Police arrested 17-year old Elizabeth Marie Edenfield from Fountain and 16-year old Raylee Brook Hewett of Lynn Haven on Monday.

They say the pair were involved in the planning of an attempted robbery of 15-year old Savien Thaniel Craven during a drug deal at the park.

According to police, Craven was at the park to sell marijuana to two other teenagers. They said the two buyers used pepper spray on Craven and tried to steal the drugs.

Craven allegedly pulled a knife and cut both boys. One is still in critical condition and the other, identified by family as 14-year old Jacob Revis, died at the scene.

Officers arrested Craven just minutes after the stabbing.

He’s charged with an open count of murder and a separate count of aggravated battery. Edenfield and Hewett are both charged with robbery.

They’re in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Investigators say there could be more charges filed in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

"We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant

Georgia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter of a 19-year-old girl

WCSO 'Santa Patrol' delivers big for kids in need this Christmas

Man accused of beating cats to death because "they were mean"

Panhandle weather 12-20-2021

ReHouse Bay will look different in the new year

More Local News

Don't Miss