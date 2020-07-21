Two more COVID-19 deaths announced in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — Two more Bay County deaths, including a 40-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, were reported Tuesday by the Department of Health in Bay County.

According to their news release, the man passed away on July 17, and the woman passed away on July 19. That brings Bay County’s death toll to 11.

In addition to the deaths, 86 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed bringing Bay County’s total count to 2,140 infections and 91 current hospitalizations, said DOH-Bay.

The Florida Department of Healths dashboard reports the following numbers for the surrounding counties:

Walton County has 866 total cases and 11 deaths.

Calhoun County has 229 total cases and seven deaths.

Liberty County has 316 total cases and two deaths.

Franklin County has 80 total cases and zero deaths.

Gulf County has 192 total cases and zero deaths.

Washington County has 333 total cases and 13 deaths.

Holmes County has 323 total cases and one death.

Jackson County has 887 total cases and 15 deaths.

Liberty County has 316 total cases and two deaths.

Florida has 369,834 cases with 5,319 deaths.

The United States has 3,845,680 cases with 140,937 deaths. Worldwide there are 14,739,450 cases with 611,090 deaths and 8,332,461 recoveries.