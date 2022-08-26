PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago.

After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The two men had their trial together but had separate defense attorneys.

Prosecutors argued that on July 4, 2019, Hutchinson and Chavez attended a party and were drinking.

Once the party ended they went to a Panama City Beach gas station where they got into a verbal altercation with three men at the same party. Those three men left, but Hutchinson and Chavez allegedly drove after them going north on Highway 388.

The prosecution said the two then caught up to the victims at another gas station where a physical altercation occurred. Hutchinson allegedly grabbed a shotgun from the truck and pointed it at one of the victims, Logan Flitcraft.

Flitcraft and Hutchinson tussled for the gun before Flitcraft fled. Hutchinson fired at him but missed and Flitcraft jumped in his truck and drove away. That’s when prosecutors said the two suspects followed the trio once again.

“He continued to drive over 100 MPH to chase this truck,” Prosecutor Frank Sullivan said. “And that allowed Jordan time to get out the window, time to look at Morgan Degan. Time to raise that rifle, time to aim and time to fire.”

Sullivan said Chavez caught up to the other truck. Hutchinson then fired into the truck. But defense attorneys said there is no evidence as to who actually fired at the car.

We don’t know if he was shooting and there is zero evidence that he collaborated with anybody to kill anybody.”

Both men will be sentenced on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.