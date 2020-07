FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday evening, two suspects broke into the storage facility on Industrial Ave. after cutting the lock to the gate.

The suspects burglarized approximately nine storage units. Suspects are both white males, and police reports say the vehicle appears to be an older model Jeep Cherokee.

If you recognize the suspects or vehicle, please contact Detective Boucher at (850) 833-9549.