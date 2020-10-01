Two men wanted for grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying two persons of interest in a grand theft case.

The two individuals were last seen driving a white ’99 to ’07 model Chevy Silverado with Texas tags in the area of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue on September 30th.

Anyone who can identify these individuals, pictured above, is urged to contact the Panama City Police Department at (85) 872-3100 or you can report your tips anonymously via a smartphone using the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.