Ed. Note: An incorrect photo of Lavar Hills was released to the media from law enforcement. The story has been updated with the correct photo of Hills. News 13 regrets the error.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are facing felony charges after one of them allegedly beat a man with a rake.

The victim later died, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Lois Street Tuesday morning and found 39-year-old Donald Taylor III inside. He was later pronounced dead and his body was turned over to the Medical Examiner.

Investigators said Terrance Antonio Brown, 47, of Everitt Avenue, Panama City, and Lavar Hills, 21, of Lincoln Avenue, Panama City, were developed as suspects in the case.

“Investigators now believe Taylor went with another person in that person’s vehicle to a store Monday night near Taylor’s residence and purchased illegal narcotics from Terrance Brown,” deputies wrote.

The men had a dispute over the amount of cash in the transaction and that altercation continued in the street at the corner of Cherry Street and N. Charlene Drive, they added.

During the argument, Terrance Brown grabbed a rake from the bed of the truck Taylor had been in and began to beat Taylor with the rake, deputies said. They added that he sustained significant injuries during this encounter.

“After Brown left, Taylor was able to get to his residence on Lois Street and go inside,” deputies wrote. However, he was unresponsive the next morning and someone in his household called 911.

Deputies said that Lavar Hills was interviewed during the investigation and he “made untruthful statements to investigators.”

After conferring with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office, Terrance Brown was charged with aggravated battery, and Lavar Hills was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated battery, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges possible.