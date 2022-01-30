JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A reported escaped inmate and another wanted person were arrested in Jackson County on multiple charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:00 Saturday evening about a stolen vehicle.

The victim identified the suspect as Michael Hamilton. She said he had stolen her vehicle and left the residence.

She also told deputies the suspect had escaped from prison in Houston County, Alabama. Law enforcement relayed the information to dispatch and they were able to confirm the suspect was Hamilton and that he had an active warrant for failure to return to a work camp in their jurisdiction.

Hamilton also had two warrants out of Jackson County.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned more on where the stolen care and Hamilton might be and discovered that a different wanted person, John Wayne Mills, was known to live at the residence. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was immediately spotted.

Hamilton was taken into custody without incident and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor vehicle, fugitive from justice, escape two, two counts of petit theft and two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

While on scene, deputies were approached by Mills. Mills was taken into custody without incident for his active warrants out of Jackson County and charged with violation of probation.