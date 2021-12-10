Two killed in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Fort Myers were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Walton County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday along the westbound lane of I-10 near Mile-Marker 73. Troopers wrote that the 28-year-old man was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was killed in the crash.

A 24-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital but died from her injuries, they added. The crash is under investigation.