Two killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning on State Road 71 in Gulf County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 33-year-old Wewahitchka man was driving a pick-up truck on State 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto Stone Mill Creek Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, troopers wrote. They added that the driver of the pick-up truck did not see the other vehicle and that the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to hard brake and steer right in hopes of avoiding the collision.

According to troopers, the driver of the truck and his passenger, a 33-year-old man from Naples, were not wearing a seatbelt. Both were thrown from their vehicle and died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.