Two juveniles arrested and charged with Grand Theft Auto

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two juveniles are arrested after police say they stole a truck and then being involved in a traffic crash.

Lynn Haven Police say 16-year-old Keylon Perdue-Buckley and 14-year-old Jasmine Jemison were arrested in connection to a theft of a 2019 Ford Truck and multiple vehicle burglaries in the area of Country Club Drive over the weekend.

It was also determined by police the two were involved in a traffic crash in Panama City while in the stolen truck.

The two are reportedly also involved in other auto thefts and burglaries throughout the county. Stolen property from a separate vehicle burglary was also recovered from the stolen truck and connected the pair to additional crimes.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected.

Lynn Haven Police worked alongside Panama City Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.