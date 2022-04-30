PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a car hit a motorcycle on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., a 32-year-old man driving a motorcycle was traveling north on Joan Avenue near Thomas Drive and lost control after hitting a hole in the roadway. He then overturned the motorcycle on the roadway in the south lanes of Joan Avenue, FHP said.

Troopers said a 40-year-old woman driving a small sedan was traveling south on Joan Avenue approaching Thomas Drive and did not see the motorcycle in the roadway and hit the front of the motorcycle.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the south lanes of Joan Avenue.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger of the sedan, a 41-year-old man, were transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.