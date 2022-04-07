PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper

Rashad Boyce Glaspe

Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions from large crowds between March 25-27. One person was shot during the incident, and officers seized 75 guns and arrested 161 people on the final weekend of Spring Break.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, Alabama, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, Alabama

were arrested Thursday at their homes in Alabama on warrants for inciting or encouraging a riot.

Cooper waived extradition and was transported to the Bay County Jail to await his first appearance. Glasper is currently being held at the Elmore County Jail pending extradition.

“Several investigations into the criminal activity that occurred during the weekend of March 26 are

ongoing,” PCBPD added in a news release. “Additional charges and arrest for several individuals should be expected.”