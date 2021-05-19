Two in custody after carjacking, chase

A woman is arrested following a carjacking in Walton County, a chase and a crash in Okaloosa County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies said Wednesday that two people are in custody following a carjacking and a multi-county chase that ended in a crash.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said a man and a woman led Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department on a multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning following a carjacking in Walton County.

The pursuit led to several crashes and ended in a crash in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies said the pair are also under investigation for a series of car thefts.

No serious injuries are reported at this time.