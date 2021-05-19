Two in custody after carjacking, chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman is arrested following a carjacking in Walton County, a chase and a crash in Okaloosa County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies said Wednesday that two people are in custody following a carjacking and a multi-county chase that ended in a crash.

Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fighting off attempted kidnapper

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said a man and a woman led Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department on a multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning following a carjacking in Walton County.

The pursuit led to several crashes and ended in a crash in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies said the pair are also under investigation for a series of car thefts.

No serious injuries are reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fight off attempted kidnapper; suspect in custody

Haney Technical Center applications opening soon, along with registration

Lynn Haven election results for Mayor

A new life-saving device is helping both patients and EMS providers in South Walton

Downtown Panama City is named an opportunity zone due to growing business

Changes coming to parks in Springfield

More Local News

Don't Miss