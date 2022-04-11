PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Panama City motel on Monday.

Panama City fire Department and Panama City Police responded to the Relax Inn off of Harrison Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire within minutes of arriving on scene.

According to Panama City firefighters, all the tenants were evacuated out of the building.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor smoke related injuries.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.