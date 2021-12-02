Two Egg family plans the town’s first-ever Christmas tree lighting

TWO EGG, Fla. (WMBB) — Katrinia Williams-Patrick grew up in Two Egg farming with her family. She said she’s always wanted to bring agro-tourism to their farm.

“You know, most of the farmers now are older. So, as they get older we have to figure out a way to kind of diversify things and keep things going,” The Farms at Two Egg Co-Owner Katrinia Williams-Patrick said. “I thought in the back of mind, we have the property. Why not put it to great use?”

In September of this year, the Williams sisters installed a pole barn to host a wider range of events.

The Farms at Two Egg is about 100 acres. There’s plenty of room for parking.

“So we invite people out to our property quite a bit for local events,” Williams-Patrick said. “We do drive-in movies.”

Coming up, the Williams sisters are hosting the first-ever grand Christmas tree lighting in Two Egg.

The whole community is invited to enjoy the lights, hot chocolate, and Christmas carolers. It’s a dream come true for the family.

“It’s just something that you hope for, you’ve had it in your mind, you’ve had it in your heart, you’ve written it down, and then whenever it comes to fruition it just bubbles your heart,” Williams-Patrick said.

The tree lighting is on Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m. and again the following Saturday, December 11.

The address to the farm is 4382 Wintergreen Road. For more information on these events, click here.