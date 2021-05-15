Two dead, one critically injured in vehicle accident on Friday evening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead and one person was sent to the hospital critically injured after two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 231 on Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said they are not yet sure what caused the accident, however one car was driving northbound, while the other car was driving southbound in the northbound lane.

The accident occurred on Highway 231 near Webber Road in Fountain.

The driver of the car traveling northbound was pronounced dead on scene.

Three people were in the other vehicle involved in the accident. One was pronounced dead on scene.

We will continue to update this as we receive more information.