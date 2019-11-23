Two dead in single vehicle crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a single vehicle accident in Okaloosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Carlos Alverez-Manco, 19, of Katy, Texas was driving near mile-marker 43 of Interstate 10 around 6 a.m. Friday with 4 other passengers in the car.

Troopers say Alvarez-Manco then collided with a ditch and then hit a tree. Alvarez-Manco and an unnamed passenger from Columbia were pronounced dead by Okaloosa County EMT’s at the scene.

The other three occupants were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.