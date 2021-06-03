Two dead in Franklin County murder-suicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday that they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide near Carrabelle.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the investigation began shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were dispatched to Pine Street to check on the welfare of 71-year-old Francine Weeks.

Smith said deputies arrived at the home, where they discovered the bodies of Weeks and her boyfriend, 68-year-old Brady Kerce.

“Kerce shot Ms. Weeks and then turned the gun on himself and killed himself,” Smith said in a Facebook live address Thursday morning. “As we dig into Mr. Kerce’s background, we see that he has quite an extensive criminal record.”

Kerce served a five-year prison sentence in Georgia for a homicide that occurred in the 1970s, he added.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the Weeks family, as well as to the folks of Lanark Village,” Smith said. “I know a lot of people knew Ms. Weeks and thought very highly of her. She was always helping folks and was a kind soul.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.