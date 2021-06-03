Two dead in Franklin County murder-suicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday that they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide near Carrabelle.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the investigation began shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were dispatched to Pine Street to check on the welfare of 71-year-old Francine Weeks.

Smith said deputies arrived at the home, where they discovered the bodies of Weeks and her boyfriend, 68-year-old Brady Kerce.

“Kerce shot Ms. Weeks and then turned the gun on himself and killed himself,” Smith said in a Facebook live address Thursday morning. “As we dig into Mr. Kerce’s background, we see that he has quite an extensive criminal record.”

Kerce served a five-year prison sentence in Georgia for a homicide that occurred in the 1970s, he added.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the Weeks family, as well as to the folks of Lanark Village,” Smith said. “I know a lot of people knew Ms. Weeks and thought very highly of her. She was always helping folks and was a kind soul.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County EMS demonstrates CPR for awareness week

Morning Forecast 6-3-21

GCRMC to build free standing ER in PCB

Body cam captures shootout between Florida deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun

State budget to bring millions in projects to The Panhandle

Panama City Weather

More Local News

Don't Miss