ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night before.

Tate said two occupants in the block building had perished in the fire. The identities of the victims will not be released until they are confirmed by the Medical Examiner.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene Thursday to investigate the cause of the fire.