Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said three people had died but have now confirmed that only two people have died and two others were taken to a hospital.



CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead and two others were rushed to a Tallahassee Memorial hospital after a plane crashed in a small community Tuesday.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials said the privately-owned plane was taking off from the Calhoun County Airport at about 4:40 p.m. when it crashed.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff and near the airport.

The sheriff’s office and the Florida Highway Patrol were on scene Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to take over the investigation Wednesday and determine the cause of the crash.



This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.