The two men will spend years in prison after Friday’s sentencing.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison.

Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing.

Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years.

Last month a jury convicted the two men of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The two were drinking at a 4th of July party in 2019.

When the party ended they went to a Panama City Beach gas station where they got into an argument with three men from the party. The three men left, but Hutchinson and Chavez followed them to Highway 388 and got into a fight.

When the three men drove away, Hutchinson and Chavez followed them and shot at their vehicle with a shotgun.

Chavez was driving and Hutchinson shot at the other car.