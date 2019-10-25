Breaking News
Two contractors arrested after charging over $95,000 for hurricane repairs they did not complete

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are behind bars after reportedly billing two Lynn Haven residents more than $95,000 for hurricane repairs they barely completed.

Investigators with the Lynn Haven Police Department say 48-year-old Carlos Alberto Hereue from Miami Beach, who also used the name Carlos Pena and 41-year-old David Russell Leibowitz from Saint Augustine were contracting under the business name “ICC builders” and received payment from the residents in December of 2018, doing so little work the building permits expired.

Both men currently at the Bay County Jail waiting first appearance.

