FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two children were killed in a fire in Eastpoint Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said firefighters, police officers from Carrabelle and Apalachicola and emergency medical teams all responded to home at about 1 a.m.

Two children dies as a result of the fire, deputies wrote. No further details were released. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.