WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people spent $8,000 on a 70-year-old man’s debit card to buy an inflatable swimming pool, a gourmet barbecue, and other items, according to authorities.

“A Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation revealed that the 70-year-old victim previously resided with the suspects Charles Victor Currington and Crystal Sherlock,” according to Attorney General Ashley Moody. “During that time, the victim assisted with household bills, including repairs to the home following a fire. After five years, the victim moved into a nursing home and no longer authorized Currington and Sherlock to use the debit card. Instead of returning the victim’s debit card, Currington and Sherlock used the card to spend more than $8,000 on frivolous purchases.”

Currington and Sherlock are each charged with one count of criminal use of personal identification information of an individual more than 60 years old, a second-degree felony; one count of criminal use of personal identification information of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft from persons 65 years of age or older, more than $300, but less than $10,000, a third-degree felony.



