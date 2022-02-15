LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested after the children in their home were discovered with multiple bruises.

Hailey A. Fitzsimmons, 30, and Jakarri D. Edwards, 31, were each charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

“The investigation began when some of the children exhibited multiple bruises and abrasions that were consistent with abuse, rather than accidental injuries,” investigators wrote in a news release. “When asked about the injuries, they reported that their mother (Fitzsimmons) and her boyfriend (Edwards) had beaten them and warned them not to tell.”

After the couple was arrested the children were treated for their injuries then turned over to the Florida Department of Children & Families to ensure their continued safety, police wrote.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips line at (850) 785-TIPS.