Two charged in Everitt Avenue shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Monday that two people, a mother and a son, were charged in connection to a shooting.

Sharmana Garrett

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday night in the 900 block of Everitt Avenue. The victim was transported to Bay Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Lawaun Garrett

Investigators said Sharmana Garrett, was identified as a suspect in the shooting, which occurred following a domestic incident with the victim. Garrett with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.

Garrett’s son, Lawaun Garrett, was charged with tampering with evidence.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.