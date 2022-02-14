MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Jackson County.

Quashon Perry and Forrest Reed are charged with robbery with a firearm. Perry was also charged with an open count of murder.

Jackson County authorities said the pair are connected to a Saturday morning shooting at Club Underground in Campbellton. The shooting left one man dead, investigators said.

Perry was found and taken into custody in Cottondale. Reed was located in Graceville.