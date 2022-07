PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two car crash on Beck Avenue temporarily blocked a portion of the road on Sunday.

The crash involved a black pickup truck and a black SUV.

It is unclear how the pickup truck turned over. Traffic was blocked north of 19th street and south of 21st Street.

Panama City Police said they weren’t aware of any injuries.

As of Sunday evening, the crash was still under investigation.